Park National Continues to Hold Stake in Nucor (NUE); Cognex (CGNX) Share Value Declined While Snyder Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $587,700

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 589,944 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.01M, down from 601,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 826,462 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 20,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 47,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 1.56 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.01% or 47,700 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 40 shares. Stifel owns 215,530 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has 439,630 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 27,112 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 3.37M shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.48% or 488,589 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 31,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 18,853 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 176,486 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Llc owns 4.31% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 161,220 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 574,100 shares.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $34.26 million for 56.33 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 55,029 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $51.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 63,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT).

