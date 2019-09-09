Park National Boosted Holding in Facebook Class A (FB); P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $351,000 as Share Value Declined

Park National Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 201,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 198,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 12.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS A FEW ADVERTISERS HAVE PAUSED SPENDING; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has kept noticeably quiet in recent days amid a firestorm of privacy concerns and government probes following reports of massive data mishandling; 20/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 05/04/2018 – Gambles said the fact that Facebook knew about the data incident in 2015 shows FANGs are operating in “fairyland.”; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.23. About 128,196 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Limited holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 778 shares. Heritage Investors Corp accumulated 37,342 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.23M shares. Intll Sarl holds 35,715 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 28.12M were accumulated by Northern Trust. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 5,141 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 79,733 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP has 11,610 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bankshares holds 0.7% or 354,861 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 2.46% stake. Wellington Shields Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 44,023 shares. 1.21M are owned by Hound Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership has 1.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Street Advisors holds 88,158 shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,669 shares to 24,315 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 89,382 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp reported 1.45% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 15,879 shares. Diker Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,105 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 84,650 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Company reported 1,821 shares stake. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 14,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,850 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,390 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 9,007 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Carroll Fin holds 0.12% or 3,596 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 15,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 700 shares.