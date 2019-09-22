Park National Boosted Dollar General (Ne (DG) Position By $760,455; Park West Asset Management Trimmed By $2.32 Million Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding

Park National Corp increased Dollar General Corporation (Ne (DG) stake by 12.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park National Corp acquired 5,633 shares as Dollar General Corporation (Ne (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Park National Corp holds 52,138 shares with $7.05M value, up from 46,505 last quarter. Dollar General Corporation (Ne now has $40.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 116,121 shares as Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)’s stock rose 19.36%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 1.57 million shares with $32.27 million value, down from 1.69M last quarter. Par Pacific Holdings Inc now has $1.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 374,467 shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $12900 lowest target. $158.40’s average target is 1.39% above currents $156.23 stock price. Dollar General had 25 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Top Pick” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $142 target in Monday, June 17 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 30 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 31. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, August 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14800 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.28M shares. Arrow Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 122 shares. 49,090 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Lp. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 554,491 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Oakworth has 4,246 shares. Gradient Lc accumulated 9,509 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Management Limited has 5,775 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Washington Cap has 5,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 109,979 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp owns 145,239 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jane Street Group Inc Inc Llc holds 9,405 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Co owns 58,777 shares. Horizon Investments Lc has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43 million for 13.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

