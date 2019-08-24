Park National Boosted By $4.78 Million Its Csx (CSX) Holding; Last Week Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Fuller Smith Turner PLC (LON:FSTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fuller Smith Turner PLC has GBX 1300 highest and GBX 1200 lowest target. GBX 1250’s average target is 10.62% above currents GBX 1130 stock price. Fuller Smith Turner PLC had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Berenberg. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Thursday, July 25. See Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1250.00 New Target: GBX 1300.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1250.00 New Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1250.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1250.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1250.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1250.00 Downgrade

Park National Corp increased Csx Corporation (CSX) stake by 47.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park National Corp acquired 64,636 shares as Csx Corporation (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Park National Corp holds 199,382 shares with $14.92 million value, up from 134,746 last quarter. Csx Corporation now has $52.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 622.90 million GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The FullerÂ’s Beer Company. It has a 32.38 P/E ratio. The firm also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

More news for Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Consider This Before Buying Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) For The 1.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 2.59% or GBX 30 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1130. About 525 shares traded. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CSX Corp has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.22’s average target is 24.14% above currents $64.62 stock price. CSX Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underweight”. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8100 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 19,640 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 2,800 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lynch & Assocs In holds 12,455 shares. Lincoln Natl invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com invested 0.81% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Nbt Natl Bank N A has 0.09% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,709 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,855 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth reported 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Systematic Financial Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 22,108 shares. First Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 3,596 shares. Capital Ww Investors reported 45.36 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Horan Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).