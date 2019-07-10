Park National Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $798,266; Noesis Capital Mangement Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Park National Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 34,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $306.69. About 1.32 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 909 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.00M, up from 6,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 13.76 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 73,080 shares to 677,033 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,813 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. 13,804 shares valued at $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,896 were accumulated by First Personal. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 19,040 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 6,313 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 4,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd reported 1,901 shares. Highland Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 9,762 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc owns 190,653 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Tru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.19% or 4,761 shares. 13,400 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 185,084 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Company holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 26,384 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 23,531 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,537 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 2,210 shares to 64,584 shares, valued at $7.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eurozone (EZU) by 1,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,462 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

