Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Reaches $25.80 After 3.00% Up Move; Last Week AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 5.41% above currents $83.01 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 3 report. See AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) latest ratings:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has declined 13.59% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.29 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 18.47 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.

Among 3 analysts covering Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Park Hotels & Resorts has $3400 highest and $2500 lowest target. $30’s average target is 16.28% above currents $25.8 stock price. Park Hotels & Resorts had 5 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) on Thursday, September 12 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. The firm owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms.

Analysts await Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.65 per share. PK’s profit will be $139.12M for 9.35 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.