Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) and Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Comparison side by side

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) and Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been rivals in the Lodging for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 29 1.81 N/A 2.13 12.39 Huazhu Group Limited 36 0.00 N/A 0.08 409.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Huazhu Group Limited. Huazhu Group Limited seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huazhu Group Limited, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.4% Huazhu Group Limited 0.00% 10.5% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Huazhu Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Huazhu Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, and a 44.87% upside potential. Huazhu Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 28.95% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. looks more robust than Huazhu Group Limited as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares and 49% of Huazhu Group Limited shares. 0.6% are Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% are Huazhu Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. -0.23% -3.19% -18.39% -11.23% -13.59% 1.66% Huazhu Group Limited -4.04% -12.29% -21.96% 8.01% -18% 14.43%

For the past year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has weaker performance than Huazhu Group Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Huazhu Group Limited beats Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. Its portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in McLean, Virginia.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.