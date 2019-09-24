Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Contrasting side by side

As Lodging businesses, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 28 2.25 N/A 2.13 12.39 GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 0.63 18.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.4% GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 26.8% 15.2%

Analyst Ratings

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 18.67%. Competitively the consensus price target of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is $14.5, which is potential 33.64% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.3% respectively. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. -0.23% -3.19% -18.39% -11.23% -13.59% 1.66% GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -7.57% -14.98% -28.75% 3.12% -28% -10.38%

For the past year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 1.66% stronger performance while GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has -10.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. beats Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. Its portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in McLean, Virginia.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.