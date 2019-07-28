Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Analysts See $0.88 EPS; Kinross Gold (KGC) Sellers Decreased By 0.27% Their Shorts

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. KGC’s SI was 25.81M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 25.88M shares previously. With 12.01 million avg volume, 2 days are for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s short sellers to cover KGC’s short positions. The SI to Kinross Gold Corporation’s float is 2.07%. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 6.34M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report $0.88 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.38% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. PK’s profit would be $177.40 million giving it 7.49 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s analysts see 31.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 798,374 shares traded. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has risen 2.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PK News: 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE REVPAR GROWTH 0.5% TO 2.5%; 18/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS SEES GROSS PROCEEDS ABOUT $350M; 06/03/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS SECONDARY PRICES AT $25.75/SHR; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHEASTERN REPORTS 10.6% PASSIVE STAKE IN PARK HOTELS; 18/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DEAL EQUATE TO APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN, OR $583,000 PER KEY; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Park Hotels, Exits Forest City; 11/04/2018 – Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board; 12/03/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Adjusts 2018 View To EBIT $705M-EBIT $745M; 18/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIV 45C/SHR

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms.

Among 2 analysts covering Park Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:PK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Park Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, February 28.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.