Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to pay $0.45 on Oct 15, 2019; Haemonetics (HAE) SI Decreased By 20.18%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) is expected to pay $0.45 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PK) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s current price of $23.72 translates into 1.90% yield. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 1.07M shares traded. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has declined 13.59% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PK News: 18/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces the Sale of the Hilton Berlin and Declaration of Special Div; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ FFO SHR $2.76 – $2.92; 08/03/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS FULL EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY AD; 12/03/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Adjusts 2018 View To Net $232M-Net $266M; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.76 TO $2.92; 06/03/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC PK.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS SEES GROSS PROCEEDS ABOUT $350M; 16/04/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC PK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHEASTERN REPORTS 10.6% PASSIVE STAKE IN PARK HOTELS

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) had a decrease of 20.18% in short interest. HAE’s SI was 1.43M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.18% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 528,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s short sellers to cover HAE’s short positions. The SI to Haemonetics Corporation’s float is 2.82%. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 322,449 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Haemonetics EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Haemonetics (HAE) Management Highlights From SMID Conference – Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 9.37% above currents $128.92 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 14 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 7. Jefferies maintained Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $125 target.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 138.62 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $15.90 million activity. Simon – Christopher sold $6.99 million worth of stock or 50,869 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Haemonetics Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 19,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Lc has 1.08 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 7,406 are held by Stifel Fin. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 134,260 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 55,070 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 11 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg reported 4,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Inc holds 0.05% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Hrt Limited owns 8,408 shares. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 31,712 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 2,916 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 78,158 shares. North Star Asset reported 3,300 shares stake.

More notable recent Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bayer’s Jivi “beats” Sanofi’s Eloctate in hemophilia A study – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GNCC Capital, Inc. – Now Confirms Very Significant And Immediate Restructuring – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Infinity Energy Resources Acquires Option to Purchase Current Production and Leasehold Rights for 11000 Acres – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caledonia Investments Plc: Diversification Meets Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The firm owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms.