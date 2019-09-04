Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to pay $0.45 on Oct 15, 2019; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lifted Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 25152.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altimeter Capital Management Lp acquired 2.86 million shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Altimeter Capital Management Lp holds 2.87 million shares with $341.37 million value, up from 11,360 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $18.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.78. About 1.02 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) is expected to pay $0.45 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PK) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s current price of $23.32 translates into 1.93% yield. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 1.10 million shares traded. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has declined 13.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PK News: 11/04/2018 – Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHEASTERN REPORTS 10.6% PASSIVE STAKE IN PARK HOTELS; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE REVPAR WAS $165.57, AN INCREASE OF 1.1% FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 18/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Closes Sale of Hilton Berlin; 08/03/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS FULL EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY AD; 03/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $149M; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty lndexes; 18/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIV 45C/SHR; 06/03/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS SECONDARY PRICES AT $25.75/SHR; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.76 TO $2.92

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a lodging real estate company. The company has market cap of $4.66 billion. The firm owns a portfolio of hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 67 branded hotels and resorts with approximately 35,000 rooms.

More notable recent Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bayer’s Jivi “beats” Sanofi’s Eloctate in hemophilia A study – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GNCC Capital, Inc. – Now Confirms Very Significant And Immediate Restructuring – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Infinity Energy Resources Acquires Option to Purchase Current Production and Leasehold Rights for 11000 Acres – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caledonia Investments Plc: Diversification Meets Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordea – Opportunity Rears Its Head – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & invested in 2,500 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,080 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). City Hldgs reported 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 55,032 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Quantres Asset Management Limited reported 4,700 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 53 shares or 0% of the stock. South State holds 37,473 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Com has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 129 shares. Js Cap Management Lc holds 367,366 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 297,407 shares. Highland Capital Management LP owns 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Expedia Differ From Booking.com? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic-Commerce Outlook: Rich Valuation Limits Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 22.69% above currents $128.78 stock price. Expedia had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased Mongodb Inc stake by 109,484 shares to 140,000 valued at $20.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dropbox Inc stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 450,000 shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.