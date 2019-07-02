Park Electrochemical (PKE) to pay $0.10 on Aug 6, 2019; Advisory Services Network Cut Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position

Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 6, 2019. (NYSE:PKE) shareholders before Jul 3, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Park Electrochemical Corp’s current price of $16.62 translates into 0.60% yield. Park Electrochemical Corp’s dividend has Jul 5, 2019 as record date. Jun 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 124,608 shares traded or 7.44% up from the average. Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has declined 0.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 12.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 8,760 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 59,386 shares with $2.78M value, down from 68,146 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $220.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 14.97 million shares traded or 26.04% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola Will Not Disappoint Conservative Investors – The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Arbitration Panel OKs Coca-Cola Competition With Monster Beverage – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green light for Coca-Cola Energy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Perez Beatriz R also sold $1.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, February 1.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 37,039 shares to 97,742 valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 23,259 shares and now owns 24,713 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.47M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.02M shares. Ashfield Prtn Limited accumulated 14,472 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt holds 38,083 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 74,395 shares stake. Maverick Capital holds 19,110 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,093 shares. 276,647 were reported by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Btim Corporation stated it has 48,955 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 35,832 are held by Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc. First Merchants Corp invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.08M shares. Culbertson A N & owns 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,784 shares. Natl Asset Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ameritas Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 127,091 shares.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. The company has market cap of $340.58 million. It also provides composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and tooling products for the aerospace markets. It has a 2.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s printed circuit materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnection systems, such as multilayer back-planes, wireless packages, high-speed/low-loss multilayers, and high density interconnects.

More notable recent Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:PKE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aquantia Corp. (AQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Appointment of Steven L. Peake as Vice President of Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.