Park Electrochemical (PKE) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Lifted Stake; Citigroup Com New (C) Shareholder Appleton Partners Trimmed Position by $439,704

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 30,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 81,806 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:MTN) by 1,588 shares to 6,249 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,551 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested in 0.77% or 197,663 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.54% stake. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Optimum Invest Advisors stated it has 8,140 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.38M shares. Nomura Inc has 0.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duncker Streett And Com Inc has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 4,301 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr Lc accumulated 73.40M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Fin Architects holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 600 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 0.06% or 97,427 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Advsrs has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Lc holds 1.22M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Co stated it has 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 823,812 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 8.13 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

