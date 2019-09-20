Park Electrochemical (PKE) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $1.66 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Cypress Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, down from 60,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 32.22M shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 103,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.28 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 226,270 shares traded or 63.95% up from the average. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 295,017 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $31.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 158,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,463 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Major Expansion of Its Aerospace Manufacturing, Development and Design Facilities in Newton, Kansas – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Ground-Breaking for Major Expansion of Its Manufacturing and Development Facilities in Newton, Kansas – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 346 shares to 4,104 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

