Park Electrochemical (PKE) Position Maintained by Raging Capital Management Llc; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Stake in Luminex (LMNX) by $337,433

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 14,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 557,205 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, down from 571,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 96,907 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 30,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 77,725 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,950 shares to 140,500 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold PKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.53 million shares or 7.10% less from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsr has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 826,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 42,367 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,461 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 554,075 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 0% or 12 shares. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 13,900 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 12,526 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited reported 45,563 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Park Electrochemical Announces Agreement to Sell Its Electronics Business to AGC, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp.: A Dividend Giant Doubling As A Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Meteorwave® 8000, Extremely Low Loss Material, the Newest Member of the Meteorwave Family – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 17, 2019.