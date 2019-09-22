Park Electrochemical (PKE) Position Has Boosted by Renaissance Technologies Llc; Jackson Square Partners Stake in Hasbro Com (HAS) Trimmed by $36.33 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 83,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.28M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 226,270 shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE)

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc Com (HAS) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 346,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 5.01M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529.73 million, down from 5.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 1.92M shares traded or 92.83% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PKE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.13 million shares or 2.44% less from 16.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 101,390 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 13,212 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Communication Inc has invested 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Svcs Automobile Association reported 76,354 shares stake. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.93M shares. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 18,660 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Citigroup stated it has 16,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 37,338 shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj has invested 0.27% in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 10,664 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 40,201 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 45,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 97,900 shares to 51,800 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,252 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,036 shares. C M Bidwell Limited accumulated 0.26% or 2,445 shares. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited owns 10,558 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 149,693 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2.80M shares stake. 12,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Com. Capital Interest Investors accumulated 1.50 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 80,063 shares. Cincinnati Insur reported 3.56% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 70,954 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. Jensen Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 9,130 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 940,553 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 1.26M shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (NASDAQ:WIX) by 158,933 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $254.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 243,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ubisoft Entertain Npv.