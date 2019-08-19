Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) EPS Estimated At $0.04; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Raised First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Position By $908,680

Analysts expect Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. PCYG’s profit would be $794,855 giving it 33.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Park City Group, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 27,048 shares traded. Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has declined 35.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYG News: 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Will Nominate 6 Director Candidates at Resonant’s Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Cap; 11/04/2018 – Snak King Adopts ReposiTrak® Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – Resonant: Unfortunate That Park City Is Launching a Proxy Contest at This Time; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Capital; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Capital LLC; 04/04/2018 – ReposiTrak® Announces New Global Document Sharing Feature for Compliance Management; 30/05/2018 – Neil Jones Food Company Chooses ReposiTrak® to Eliminate Paperwork and Leverage Powerful Automation; 07/05/2018 – ReposiTrak® Expands Innovative Solution Set to Deliver Greater Value to the Retail Supply Chain

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 45,434 shares as First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.10 million shares with $22.44M value, up from 1.05M last quarter. First Midwest Bancorp Del now has $2.16B valuation. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 341,194 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Midwest Bank Expands National Lending Capabilities to Include ESOP Lending – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid First Midwest Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 20,229 shares to 1.05M valued at $25.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 509,527 shares and now owns 12,750 shares. Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill was reduced too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,275 activity. Van Arsdell Stephen C also bought $50,275 worth of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.10 million are held by Schroder Inv Mgmt Group. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Proshare Lc accumulated 14,574 shares. First Financial In stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Savant Cap Ltd Llc reported 15,908 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 36,671 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 26,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 677,327 were reported by Ameriprise Finance. Us National Bank De stated it has 68,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank owns 193,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Security Natl has invested 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.47% or 75,545 shares. Amer Intll Group reported 0.01% stake. Regions Financial Corp has 11,214 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Park City Group, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.84 million shares or 0.58% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 30,812 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 16,798 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 11,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 39,318 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 0.15% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 3,249 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) or 139,861 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 147,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). 203,934 are owned by State Street Corp. 13,144 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Northern Trust invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 37,955 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

