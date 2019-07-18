Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Contrasting side by side

Both Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. 7 4.42 N/A 0.19 36.94 Nine Energy Service Inc. 21 0.45 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Park City Group Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Park City Group Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Nine Energy Service Inc. has 3.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Park City Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Park City Group Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Park City Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 126.38% and an $11.5 average price target. Competitively Nine Energy Service Inc. has a consensus price target of $32.5, with potential upside of 142.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Nine Energy Service Inc. is looking more favorable than Park City Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.1% of Park City Group Inc. shares and 65.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares. Park City Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Nine Energy Service Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. -6.15% -11.92% -19.18% -24.84% -13.04% 15.08% Nine Energy Service Inc. -0.5% 3.18% -8.8% -37.23% -34% -2.09%

For the past year Park City Group Inc. has 15.08% stronger performance while Nine Energy Service Inc. has -2.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Park City Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Nine Energy Service Inc.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.