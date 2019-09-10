Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Comparison side by side

Both Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. 6 5.49 N/A 0.22 23.75 Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.18 N/A 1.26 23.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Park City Group Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated. Iron Mountain Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Park City Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Park City Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.7 and it happens to be 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Park City Group Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Park City Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Park City Group Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Park City Group Inc. has a 82.25% upside potential and an average target price of $11.5. Meanwhile, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s average target price is $29, while its potential downside is -13.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Park City Group Inc. seems more appealing than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Park City Group Inc. shares and 90.1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares. Insiders held 22.6% of Park City Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07% Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26%

For the past year Park City Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Summary

Park City Group Inc. beats Iron Mountain Incorporated on 7 of the 12 factors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.