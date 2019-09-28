Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Comparison side by side

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group Inc. 6 1.25 12.98M 0.22 23.75 F5 Networks Inc. 133 3.04 59.94M 7.72 19.00

Table 1 demonstrates Park City Group Inc. and F5 Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. F5 Networks Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Park City Group Inc. is presently more expensive than F5 Networks Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Park City Group Inc. and F5 Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group Inc. 215,973,377.70% 10.6% 8.6% F5 Networks Inc. 45,084,618.28% 36.6% 18%

Risk & Volatility

Park City Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.7 beta. F5 Networks Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Park City Group Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, F5 Networks Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Park City Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than F5 Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Park City Group Inc. and F5 Networks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 F5 Networks Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Park City Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.5, while its potential upside is 101.75%. Competitively F5 Networks Inc. has an average price target of $161, with potential upside of 15.24%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Park City Group Inc. seems more appealing than F5 Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Park City Group Inc. and F5 Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 0%. 22.6% are Park City Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, F5 Networks Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park City Group Inc. 0.39% -2.29% -33.89% -39.29% -35.47% -14.07% F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45%

For the past year Park City Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than F5 Networks Inc.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats Park City Group Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.