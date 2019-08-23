Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Gamco Investors (GBL)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Analysts expect Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. PCYG’s profit would be $794,852 giving it 35.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Park City Group, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 13,219 shares traded. Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has declined 35.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYG News: 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Owns 5.2% of the Shrs of Resonant Inc; 11/04/2018 – Snak King Adopts ReposiTrak® Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 14/03/2018 – Thin Air Park City Announces 2018 Festival Line-up; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Capital LLC; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 10/05/2018 – Park City Group 3Q EPS 2c; 06/03/2018 – Resonant: Unfortunate That Park City Is Launching a Proxy Contest at This Time; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes the Resonant Bd Has Failed to Achieve a Stk Price for the Co That Reflects the True Value of the Company’s Technology; 06/03/2018 – PARK CITY CAPITAL REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR RESONANT; 03/04/2018 – PARK CITY ENTERED PACT W/ RESONANT TO SETTLE PROXY CONTEST

Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 29 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 20 sold and reduced positions in Gamco Investors Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 6.45 million shares, down from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gamco Investors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Park City Group, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.84 million shares or 0.58% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0% or 21,960 shares. Family Mngmt holds 0.07% or 18,850 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Int stated it has 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). 3,636 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 179 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). 14 were reported by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northern Tru holds 160,282 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 4,968 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc has invested 0.05% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). 11,800 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.15% or 173,242 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $49,088 activity. $33,980 worth of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares were bought by Noll Austin F. Jr.. FIELDS RANDALL K bought 2,200 shares worth $15,108.

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $112.87 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 25.82 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $509.55 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 4.97 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 7.96% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 66,444 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 160,093 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 0.54% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 54,000 shares.

