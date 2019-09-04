Park Circle Co Upped Stake in Park Natl (PRK) by $470,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Holding in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) as Stock Price Declined

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 27,224 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 45,327 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 57,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 6.33M shares traded or 183.83% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.45% or 848,287 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Co holds 1.13% or 161,836 shares in its portfolio. 7,521 were reported by North Star Inv Mgmt Corp. Regal Invest Limited Com holds 0.46% or 27,191 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns reported 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). D E Shaw has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Utd Services Automobile Association has 508,819 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Il owns 5,199 shares. Finance Architects reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Stonebridge Capital Lc invested in 0.7% or 45,327 shares. 864,971 are held by Citadel Limited Company. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Vestor Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cypress Grp Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 14,515 shares to 28,370 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $306.61M for 16.41 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

