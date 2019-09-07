Park Circle Co Upped Position in Park Natl (PRK) by $470,000 as Stock Value Declined; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $13.11 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 44,998 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia owns 251 shares. Highbridge Limited Com holds 0.25% or 45,000 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oak Ltd Oh holds 1.67% or 150,029 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Llc stated it has 5.47% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Td Asset Inc accumulated 68,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 2,261 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ironwood Ltd holds 0.01% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Associate Mngmt has 4.46% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 740,336 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 297,982 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested in 16,220 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 45,744 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,703 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tt holds 1.34% or 69,600 shares in its portfolio.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00M shares to 18.00M shares, valued at $23.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).

