Park Circle Co Upped Altria Group (MO) Position by $1.14 Million; Share Value Declined; Banco Macro Sa Adr (Represents 10 Class ‘B’ Shares Ars1) (BMA) Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (Represents 10 Class ‘B’ Shares Ars1) (BMA) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 115,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 545,686 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97M, down from 661,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa Adr (Represents 10 Class ‘B’ Shares Ars1) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 104,397 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 3.91M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 6.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $137.46 million for 7.93 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.87% negative EPS growth.