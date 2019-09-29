Park Circle Co Trimmed Travelers Companies (TRV) Position as Share Value Rose; Symons Capital Management Cut Its Hershey Company (HSY) Position by $395,300

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 97,920 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.12 million, down from 100,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.78. About 508,776 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 61,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, down from 66,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.61 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33 million for 24.03 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nadler Fin Gru invested in 1,680 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Chilton Inv Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,723 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.1% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Da Davidson & Comm holds 13,760 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,034 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 321 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.96 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oakworth Cap holds 0.08% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group has 11.78 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Richard C Young And has 0.98% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.75% or 6,025 shares. 229,695 are held by Principal. American Retail Bank holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 5,251 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 69,053 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 7,685 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.