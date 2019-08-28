Park Circle Co Trimmed Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $368,000; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased by $1.72 Million Its Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 36,250 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 657,484 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.37 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.08% or 30,380 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc owns 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 48,790 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc stated it has 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,736 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Co accumulated 38,782 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Bainco International has 210,202 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Knott David M has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,400 shares. Edgewood Ltd Liability Company reported 28,480 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Opus Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,452 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt LP has 882,115 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru Company reported 11,755 shares stake. Inv House Limited has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 24,841 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 37,248 shares. Aspen Inv Management holds 0.36% or 10,946 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 318 shares. M&T Bank accumulated 50,377 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 0% stake. Leavell Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 808 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 20,097 shares. Guggenheim Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 373,226 shares. Millennium stated it has 40,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd accumulated 194,410 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated reported 79,714 shares stake. Raymond James invested in 364,468 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Optimum Investment holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 17,323 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 342,300 shares to 118,910 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 93,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,109 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ).