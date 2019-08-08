Park Circle Co Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $945,000; Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Its Global Pmts (GPN) Holding by $2.08 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 15,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 33,943 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 49,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $157.87. About 1.90M shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 56,729 shares to 82,130 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 49,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 34,275 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,859 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd reported 17,712 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 16.94M shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,850 shares. Logan Cap Management stated it has 1.83% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). National Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 1,535 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.07% or 30,661 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 4,686 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Int Ltd Ca has invested 0.44% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $425,202 was sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR. 600 shares were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I, worth $73,746.

