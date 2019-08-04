Park Circle Co Stake In Park Natl (PRK) Was Has Upped; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Ami Asset Management Upped Position

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41 million, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.52. About 30,820 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,957 shares to 198,164 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Inc (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,505 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.