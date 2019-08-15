Park Circle Co Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Kroger Company (KR) Valuation Declined While Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $649,056

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 6.51M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 4.89M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 15,574 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 472,624 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Farmers Savings Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 75,164 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 1.47% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Raymond James Associates has 6.63M shares. Glovista Lc reported 0.1% stake. Osborne Prns Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.86% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 73,482 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 52,559 are owned by Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York. Charter Tru reported 92,918 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 587,440 shares. New England Rech holds 1.31% or 41,450 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.8% or 72,326 shares. Nadler Financial Gru Inc reported 7,133 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 15,447 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 199,610 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 108,437 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.51 million shares. First Personal Svcs holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Altrinsic Limited Liability has 1.24% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 130,395 were reported by Cornercap Counsel. Howe Rusling reported 316 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0.02% or 346,724 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.80M shares or 3.14% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). M&T Financial Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 152,156 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Com stated it has 25,802 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Burney accumulated 306,463 shares or 0.47% of the stock.