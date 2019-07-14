Park Circle Co Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Lowered by $368,000 as Stock Declined; Rockwell Automation Inco (ROK) Market Value Declined While Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $24.24 Million

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inco (ROK) by 97.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 138,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,868 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 142,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $160.36. About 1.08 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK)

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $273.42M for 17.35 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wellington Mngmt Llp has 156,473 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.86M shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 2,910 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 2,010 are owned by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co Ny. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 3.03 million shares or 4.55% of the stock. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 8,394 shares. 1,212 were accumulated by Nuwave Inv Limited Liability. Aperio Gp Ltd accumulated 125,955 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 34,490 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 194,479 shares. Paloma Partners Management has 1,764 shares. First Advisors Lp has 173,668 shares. Moreover, Community Commercial Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Riverbridge Prns Ltd Com reported 12,495 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 35,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.