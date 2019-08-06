Park Circle Co Stake In Altria Group (MO) Was Has Raised; First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Value Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Upped Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 254,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 1.49 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.74M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diebold Nixdorf Expands Services With First Horizon To Implement Enhanced Software And Security Solution Across Entire Fleet Of Self-Service Devices – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Elevates its Digital Banking and Marketing Team with Two Strategic Hires – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,000 were reported by Gamco Investors Et Al. 39,173 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd Llc. Jnba Finance Advsrs reported 180 shares. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 2,160 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 300,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 228,512 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 27 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Moreover, Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 0% or 595 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares to 138,250 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.