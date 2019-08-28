Park Circle Co Raised Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Share Price Declined; Rgm Capital Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Raised as Share Price Rose

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 404,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.60 million, up from 392,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $258.53. About 871,001 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 14.74 million shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looming Goodwill Growth Makes CRON Stock Tough to Handicap – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 0.33% or 452,691 shares. King Wealth stated it has 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth has invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Illinois-based Thomas White International has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 3,972 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rothschild Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,576 shares. 5,235 are owned by Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Family Management Corp owns 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,095 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dubuque Bancshares And Tru Company reported 1,718 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.36% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,250 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $65.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14M shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.