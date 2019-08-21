Park Circle Co Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $1.14 Million; Security Capital Research & Management Has Raised Holding in Equinix (EQIX)

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68M, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $551.08. About 131,912 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 3.85 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Trust Service has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Main Management Lc invested in 1,877 shares. Independent Franchise Llp invested 6.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fernwood Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Park Avenue Secs invested in 0.09% or 27,736 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 1.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 626,149 shares. 12,905 were accumulated by At Bankshares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 4,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Arvest Bancorp Division has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Korea Invest holds 0.23% or 906,158 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Invesco owns 15.56 million shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.83% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 39,383 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp accumulated 1.81 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Ls Inv Limited Co invested in 55,900 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Can Still Overcome Muted Expectations in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Group Inc (MO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect From Medical Properties’ (MPW) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SUI Stock on the Rise After Solid Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Undercover Yields Up to 8.3% That the Computers Overlooked – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.