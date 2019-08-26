Park Circle Co Raised Altria Group (MO) Position by $1.14 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Shaker Investments Boosted Its Position

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $11.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.57. About 2.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 6.22 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 83,263 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp holds 0.25% or 522,347 shares. Madison Investment Incorporated reported 9,393 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.25% stake. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.6% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 51,206 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,428 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 106,808 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Co reported 2,850 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 2.92M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 651,645 shares. Cap Ca holds 68,600 shares. Primecap Com Ca stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 157,089 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Cullen Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 1.84% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Mgmt accumulated 2.78% or 17,611 shares. 467 were accumulated by Blue Chip Ptnrs. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 19,195 were accumulated by Howard Management. Ruggie Capital Grp, a Florida-based fund reported 2,288 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Advsrs Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,499 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 3.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,210 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited owns 9,018 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Manor Road Capital Prtn Limited Liability has invested 11.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ckw Fincl Group Inc holds 1 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,591 shares. Navellier And Associates owns 1.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,660 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 18,513 shares or 0.01% of the stock.