Park Circle Co Maintains Stake in Altria Group (MO); Valmont Inds (VMI) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 3.96M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 61,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,389 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.19M, up from 162,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 57,840 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 149,651 shares to 323,270 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 21,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,908 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al holds 10,000 shares. 2,926 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation. First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 93,176 shares. First Mercantile Trust Comm has invested 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Fca Tx has 1.18% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 23,309 shares. Aperio Gru Llc invested in 6,144 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 6 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 33 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 183 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt owns 53,470 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,528 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.03% or 72,146 shares. 3,487 are owned by Us Comml Bank De.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.