Park Circle Co Lowered Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $368,000 as Market Value Rose; Hartline Investment Decreased Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) as Stock Price Rose

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $98.43. About 1.25M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC)

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $345.82M for 35.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 1,821 shares to 6,017 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 1,821 shares to 6,017 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Creative Planning reported 589,668 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 11.29M shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd has invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 1.97% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 736,354 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.5% or 440,350 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability holds 15,290 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Stockton has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,293 shares. One Ltd Liability accumulated 4,620 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.11% or 22,932 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 12,460 shares. Shell Asset Co invested 0.81% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Na invested in 0.58% or 59,553 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.37 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.