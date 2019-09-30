Park Circle Co Lowered Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $425,000; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Lifted Holding by $15.90 Million

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99 million, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 381,239 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,313 shares. Notis invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 16,084 are owned by Fort Washington Advsrs Oh. M&T Retail Bank accumulated 217,601 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 54,509 shares. Financial Counselors stated it has 983 shares. 916 were accumulated by Godsey Gibb Associate. Us Bank & Trust De holds 96,992 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Llc Il reported 800 shares stake. Alphamark Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 33,855 are held by Calamos Wealth. Panagora Asset Management reported 37,139 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 6,532 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 3,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 937 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc by 39,929 shares to 240,241 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 119,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,686 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Gfs Advsrs has invested 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com invested 0.77% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 560,232 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Notis reported 8,400 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com reported 6,966 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.6% or 49.12 million shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 28,562 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Quantbot Techs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 10,444 shares. Whittier invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Blue Chip Ptnrs reported 93,285 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Crestwood Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 152,849 shares. Timber Hill Llc has 12,800 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,390 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.