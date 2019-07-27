Park Circle Co Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake By $945,000; Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (FFHL) SI Decreased By 34.86%

Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FFHL) had a decrease of 34.86% in short interest. FFHL’s SI was 14,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34.86% from 21,800 shares previously. With 19,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s short sellers to cover FFHL’s short positions. The SI to Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.92%. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.0862 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 1,304 shares traded. Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Park Circle Co decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Park Circle Co holds 15,500 shares with $2.94M value, down from 20,500 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $955.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t

Fuwei Films Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.40 million. The firm offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance.

More notable recent Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CrowdStrike Holdings, Boeing, Gannet Co – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Add Up The Pieces: FNK Could Be Worth $41 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Starbucks, Abbvie – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

