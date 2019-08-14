Park Circle Co Lifted Its Position in Park Natl (PRK) by $470,000; Park Presidio Capital Cut Its Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $13.38 Million as Valuation Declined

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 10,335 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. $115,250 worth of stock was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $58.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.69 million for 13.65 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

