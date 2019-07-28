Park Circle Co Increases Position in Park Natl (PRK); Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Raised Its Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding by $1.80 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 1.39M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 39,847 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.73M were accumulated by State Street. Sei Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 2,069 shares. California-based First Republic Management has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Clearbridge Invs Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 568,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 44,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Huntington Bancshares invested in 0% or 550 shares. 12,689 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc. Numerixs Tech Inc holds 0.04% or 26,100 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 829,700 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Gru has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Motco holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 1,580 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).