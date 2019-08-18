Park Circle Co Increases Position in Altria Group (MO); Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose While Roberts Glore & Company Has Boosted Its Stake

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.37 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 12,042 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 171,289 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 71,886 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 143,400 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.18 million shares. Twin Capital Inc owns 0.34% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 129,030 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 300 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 5,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Consolidated Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pictet Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 961,972 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors reported 60 shares stake. Qs Invsts Limited Co invested in 15,528 shares. York Cap Management Glob Advsrs has 716,442 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wright Investors has 0.72% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,721 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 7,137 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc invested in 19,718 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 344,318 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp owns 600 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt reported 1,180 shares stake. Cannell Peter B Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 347,017 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp accumulated 26,605 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company reported 55,900 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 72.06M shares. Brinker Inc reported 90,115 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 6.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

