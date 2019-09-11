Park Circle Co Increased By $470,000 Its Park Natl (PRK) Stake; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lowered National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) Holding By $716,100

Park Circle Co increased Park Natl Corp (PRK) stake by 31.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Circle Co acquired 5,000 shares as Park Natl Corp (PRK)’s stock declined 2.09%. The Park Circle Co holds 21,000 shares with $1.99M value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Park Natl Corp now has $1.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 31,391 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) stake by 23.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 11,935 shares as National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG)’s stock declined 18.92%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 39,045 shares with $2.38M value, down from 50,980 last quarter. National Fuel Gas Co N J now has $4.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 359,478 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement

More notable recent Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Park National (NYSEMKT:PRK) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 21% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Park National hit with $500,000 fine from SEC related to past acquisition – Columbus Business First” with publication date: September 23, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 1,100 shares. Foster And Motley Inc has 4,144 shares. Td Asset Management owns 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 6,241 shares. Campbell Company Inv Adviser Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Smith Moore has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,450 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.05% or 102,122 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 18,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Edge Wealth invested in 444 shares. 58,251 were reported by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.11% or 39,045 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 5,117 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 548 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,834 shares to 150,462 valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 16,800 shares and now owns 70,094 shares. Spire Inc was raised too.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 18.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NFG’s profit will be $49.79 million for 21.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.31% negative EPS growth.