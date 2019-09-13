Park Circle Co Holding in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) Has Cut by $468,000; Gramercy Funds Management Increased Its Vale S A (VALE) Stake by $4.31 Million

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 114,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 787,113 shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.44 million shares traded or 26.73% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE TO REPORT 1Q EARNINGS ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 18/04/2018 – ASHLAR DEVELOPMENT BUYS NICHOLS VALE COMMUNITY IN MT. JULIET; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 10/04/2018 – VALE’S NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS AGRESSIVE: CEO SCHVARTSMAN

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CIBC Increases Dividends for the Quarter Ending October 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “This Stock Market Genius Has 3 New Stock Picks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “What’s Next for Bank Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top High-Yield Stocks for TFSA Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 13, 2019.