Park Circle Co Has Upped By $470,000 Its Park Natl (PRK) Holding; Hhr Asset Management Has Cut Imax (IMAX) Position

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Imax Corp (IMAX) stake by 55.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 446,896 shares as Imax Corp (IMAX)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 352,113 shares with $7.99 million value, down from 799,009 last quarter. Imax Corp now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 8,598 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C

Park Circle Co increased Park Natl Corp (PRK) stake by 31.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Circle Co acquired 5,000 shares as Park Natl Corp (PRK)’s stock declined 2.09%. The Park Circle Co holds 21,000 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Park Natl Corp now has $1.46B valuation. It closed at $88.98 lastly. It is down 14.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.53M for 37.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

