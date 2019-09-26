Park Circle Co Has Trimmed Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $489,600 as Market Value Rose; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $1.96 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 14,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $210.03. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters); 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman banker facing possible lifetime ban sues Federal Reserve; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks; 08/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S ABBY JOSEPH COHEN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN TOOK ADVANTAGE OF “EXCELLENT ENVIRONMENT FOR HARVESTING” IN INVESTING AND LENDING BUSINESS IN 1Q -CFO

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 106.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 9,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,322 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 9,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $204. About 1.57M shares traded or 37.67% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,302 shares to 18,465 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,768 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.50 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

