Park Circle Co Has Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $425,000 as Share Price Rose; Warren Averett Asset Management Raised Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 517.27% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 6.89M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola: Stock Is Now Outperforming, But Quality Of Earnings Is Lower – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The Coca-Cola Companyâ€™s (NYSE:KO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Ltd Liability stated it has 28,585 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 22,390 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 365,260 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 1.02M shares. Glovista Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,876 shares. First Amer Financial Bank has invested 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Johnson Gru owns 9,576 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 26,875 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Barr E S Company reported 38,319 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited has 12,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Payden Rygel holds 4,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp owns 52,346 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 5.82M shares. Argent Trust Communication holds 234,910 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.68 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 52,708 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,143 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 83,259 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 64,148 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Com accumulated 17,756 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 1.72% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Eulav Asset Management reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Hawaiian Bank owns 4,887 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pitcairn stated it has 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 4,972 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd owns 10,000 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity has 0.17% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 252,110 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 39,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 9,365 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 6,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).