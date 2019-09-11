Park Circle Co Has Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding By $368,000; Starbucks (SBUX)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 513 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 524 sold and reduced their equity positions in Starbucks Corp. The funds in our database now have: 825.46 million shares, down from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Starbucks Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 50 to 52 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 472 Increased: 375 New Position: 138.

Park Circle Co decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Park Circle Co holds 32,000 shares with $1.50M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $232.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc holds 18.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation for 514,851 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 9.97 million shares or 17.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 11.06% invested in the company for 9.99 million shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 10.34% in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 172,724 shares.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.11 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 32.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $50 lowest target. $54.88’s average target is 0.49% above currents $54.61 stock price. Coca-Cola had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.