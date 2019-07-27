Park Circle Co Has Raised Altria Group (MO) Position; Fbl Financial Group (FFG) Shorts Up By 27.74%

Park Circle Co increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Circle Co acquired 20,000 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Park Circle Co holds 60,000 shares with $3.45M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $93.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Fbl Financial Group Inc (NYSE:FFG) had an increase of 27.74% in short interest. FFG’s SI was 39,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.74% from 31,000 shares previously. With 26,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Fbl Financial Group Inc (NYSE:FFG)’s short sellers to cover FFG’s short positions. The SI to Fbl Financial Group Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 15,398 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has declined 13.43% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y had bought 1,352 shares worth $70,448.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd reported 52,629 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 3,746 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.86% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dodge & Cox holds 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 23,800 shares. 43,700 were reported by Icon Advisers Co. Captrust Financial holds 0.14% or 60,181 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 30,110 shares. Capital World Investors reported 67.92M shares stake. Prudential owns 4.02 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Utah Retirement Sys reported 357,714 shares stake. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bailard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,647 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 3.46M shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold FBL Financial Group, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.01 million shares or 1.30% less from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 677,154 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,548 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 89,587 shares. Brandywine Investment Management stated it has 40,065 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 4,738 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Voya Invest Lc holds 4,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 9,213 shares. Legal & General Gp Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 3,601 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 98,124 shares. 321,425 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Millennium Limited accumulated 10,731 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).