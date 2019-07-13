Park Circle Co Has Lowered Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $368,000; Illumina (ILMN) Share Value Rose While Trillium Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 7,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,962 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, up from 50,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.30 million shares traded or 678.79% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. Dadswell Charles had sold 124 shares worth $34,734 on Friday, February 1. $280,110 worth of stock was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. deSouza Francis A also sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 93,351 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 0.21% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,831 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 15,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 692 were reported by New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca has 1.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 18,000 shares. Proshare Llc owns 146,131 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 34,594 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Harding Loevner Lp invested in 480,306 shares. Iron Limited Liability Company holds 750 shares. Spark Mgmt Lc reported 64,700 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Citadel Lc invested in 0.01% or 39,939 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 13,000 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,808 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.