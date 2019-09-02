Park Circle Co Has Lowered By $368,000 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; Taronis Technologies Inccok (TRNX) Sellers Increased By 29.24% Their Shorts

Taronis Technologies Inccok (NASDAQ:TRNX) had an increase of 29.24% in short interest. TRNX’s SI was 1.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.24% from 1.28M shares previously. With 6.59M avg volume, 0 days are for Taronis Technologies Inccok (NASDAQ:TRNX)’s short sellers to cover TRNX’s short positions. The SI to Taronis Technologies Inccok’s float is 8.15%. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 1.16 million shares traded. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) has declined 91.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.10% the S&P500.

Park Circle Co decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Park Circle Co holds 32,000 shares with $1.50M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.09% below currents $55.04 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,354 are owned by Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com owns 21,040 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Ltd reported 8,932 shares. 780,081 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Edge Wealth Limited Liability reported 1 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com reported 35,858 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 105,936 shares. Weik Cap owns 70,291 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Cna Corporation holds 28,500 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 2.03 million shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 18,613 shares. Halsey Ct stated it has 0.6% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 386,895 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision Blizzard, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Microsoft And More – Benzinga” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola works on cafe deal in India – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.48 million. The firm offers MagneGas, a hydrogen synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization.

More notable recent Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taronis boosts dividend for Taronis Fuels – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Taronis Increases Taronis Fuels Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Taronis Tech increases stock dividend ratio – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Taronis Extends Taronis Fuels Dividend Record Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.